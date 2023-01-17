Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,372 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $126,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.91 and a 200 day moving average of $348.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

