Aries Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

ADBE opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

