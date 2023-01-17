Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

MO stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

