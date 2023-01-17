Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $71,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 12,310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $538.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

