U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.87 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

