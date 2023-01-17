Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

