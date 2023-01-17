CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $185,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

