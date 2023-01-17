Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.14.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day moving average is $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $538.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.