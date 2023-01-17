Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

