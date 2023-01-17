Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

