Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 684.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.