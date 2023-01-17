American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 429,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

AXP opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.