Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,452.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

