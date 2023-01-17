Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,028.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,910.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

