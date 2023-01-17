Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $538.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

