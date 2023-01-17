Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,052,008 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052,008 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

