Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %
Paychex stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
