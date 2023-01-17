Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

