Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHW opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

