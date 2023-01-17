Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 386 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $461.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

