Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

