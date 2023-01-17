Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,514 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $183,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $393.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.09.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

