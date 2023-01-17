Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 36.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 14,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.3% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.