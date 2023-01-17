The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.