Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.