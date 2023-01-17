Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

CL opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

