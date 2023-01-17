Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

