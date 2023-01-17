Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $317,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

