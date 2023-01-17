Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

