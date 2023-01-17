Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

