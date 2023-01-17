Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

