The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

