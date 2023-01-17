Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $144.56 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $144,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $363.97 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

