Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

