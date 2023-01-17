The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,201,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

