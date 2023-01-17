Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 127,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

