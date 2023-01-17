Clear Street Markets LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.09.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

