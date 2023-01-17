Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

