St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

PFE stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

