Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.3 %

Kellogg stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

