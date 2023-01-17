Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

