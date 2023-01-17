Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $30.28 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.74.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

