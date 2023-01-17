Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $267.22 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.