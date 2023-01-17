Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after buying an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

