Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.66.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

