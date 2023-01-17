Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.59 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

