Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. Prologis has set its FY22 guidance at $4.60-4.62 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,079,000 after buying an additional 239,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,425,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,058,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,362,000 after buying an additional 67,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

