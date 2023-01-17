NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

