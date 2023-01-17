Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

