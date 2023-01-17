Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $311.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.